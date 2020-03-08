'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Mahlon Reyes dead at 38

Reyes died July 27 after suffering a heart attack.

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand from the hit Discovery Channel series "Deadliest Catch" has died at the age of 38.

Reyes died in the early morning hours of July 27 after suffering a heart attack the day before, according to multiple media reports. He was rushed to North Valley Montana Hospital in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana where doctors were able to regain his pulse, but he never woke back up.

"Our family together made the hardest choice we've ever made and that was to remove him from life support," a memorial Facebook page set up to remember for Reyes explained. "Mahlon's body was tired and had put up an amazing fight. He was the strongest guy we knew."

His wife and close friends have shared photos and memories on the memorial page.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better ride or die, husband in this crazy life," Heather Sullivan wrote on Facebook . "My love we will be ok. I got this and you are my angel protecting us!"

According to USA Today, Reyes appeared in 14 "Deadliest Catch" episodes since 2012 while working on crabbing boats in the Bering Sea.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family. The page has already raised nearly $14,000.

"This picture is just the best, Mahlon being the big kid he was at heart," the Facebook memorial page recalled. "I would ask him 'how old are you, 6?' He would always reply 'no I’m 7 actually!' He was first in line to go on our blow up slide! He had to make sure it was safe."

Sullivan said that Reyes will have his ashes spread in the Bering Sea and in Montana's Swan Range Mountains.