Netflix has announced that the sequel to the popular documentary series 'Making a Murderer' is set to premiere October 19 on Netflix.

The first season followed Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for the murder of 25-year-old Teresa Halbech. The Emmy-winning documentary series explored the possibility that Avery was framed by the police for the crime. The show also followed Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, who had confessed to assisting his uncle with the murder, and was also sentenced to life.

After the series was released, Dassey appealed to overturn his conviction on the basis that his confession was coerced. In 2016, a federal magistrate judge overturned his conviction and ordered him to be released from prison, but further hearings ruled against him. The Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey's final appeal in June. Avery was also denied a new trial earlier this month.

Season 2, titled "Making a Murderer Part 2," will follow Avery and Dassey's legal team as they fight to exonerate both men. Viewers will be introduced to Kathleen Zellner, Avery's post-conviction lawyer, who specializes in wrongful convictions.

