Watch man catch foul ball at MLB game while feeding baby

Jacob Kingsley made the catch of the night at the Padres-Reds game Tuesday. He doesn't play for either team.

CINCINNATI — A fan at Tuesday night's game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds made the catch of the night. He caught a foul ball in one hand while feeding a baby in the other.

It happened in the top of the fifth inning with Padres catcher Luis Campusano at the plate. Campusano popped up the pitch from Jeff Hoffman.

Jacob Kingsley was seated in section 119 behind the visitors’ dugout with his wife, Jordan. Jacob Campusano’s foul ball on a bounce with his right hand while bottle-feeding his 11-month old son, Shepherd, with his left.

“Safety first, obviously," Jacob told Bally Sports. "I saw the ball pop up. Had some fierce competition. Wanted to protect him, baby first. It’s his first Reds game, we have the certificate. This will be a great memory for him.”

Said his wife: “It was like the coolest thing ever.”

Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022

"Holds the bottle. No spillage. And a souvenir," one of the game's broadcasters said. "That's the play of the night right now."

The Padres went on to win, 9-6.

Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that propelled the Padres to the win.

The Padres have won 10 of 11 against Cincinnati since the start of last season.

The Reds who snapped an 11-game losing streak on Sunday, own baseball's worst record at 3-14.