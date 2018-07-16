A man was forcibly escorted out of the venue for Monday's joint press conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, just minutes before the world leaders were set to appear in the room.

The man appeared to struggle as he was escorted out. He was holding a sign that read "Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty."

Security questioned him for a couple minutes before the ejection. As he struggled against guards, others in the room pulled out phones and started recording the incident.

The man's ejection happened as Trump and Putin held a closed-door meeting with aides at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.

A man with a sign was escorted out of the location where Trump and Putin are having their joint press conference. pic.twitter.com/PU0vfGPlOL — POLITICO (@politico) July 16, 2018

PHOTOS: Man ejected before Trump-Putin presser A man is escorted out of the press conference room for having a sign reading "Nuclear weapon Ban Treaty" ahead a joint press conference of the US and Russian presidents after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. 01 / 07 A man is escorted out of the press conference room for having a sign reading "Nuclear weapon Ban Treaty" ahead a joint press conference of the US and Russian presidents after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. 01 / 07

