Mars Wrigley recalls certain gummy products

Certain varieties of Starburst, Skittle and Life Saver gummies are being recalled for containing metal fragments, Mars Wrigley said.

WASHINGTON — Recently purchased a bag of Skittles, Life Savers or Starburst gummies? They may be involved in a recent recall.

On Friday, confectionary giant Mars Wrigley U.S. issued a voluntary recall for certain varieties of the three candy brands due to the potential presence of a thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. The company said that there have been no reports of illness from the products.

Mars Wrigley did not indicate how many units of candy were involved in the recall. The company said that a third party was responsible for distributing the confectionary, and affected products were sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Customers can identify if their product is involved in the recall by locating the 10-digit manufacturing number on the back of the package; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product, which can be checked against recalled products using this table provided by the FDA.

The following packages should be checked:

Starburst Gummies Original, 3.5 and 5.8 ounces

Starburst Gummies Sour, 3.5 and 5.8 ounces

Starburst Gummies Sour Berry 5.8 ounces

Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor 3.22, 7.0 ounces

Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies 7.0 ounces

Life Savers Sour Gummies 7.0 ounces and 6.35 ounces (180 grams)

Skittles Gummies Original 2.93, 5.8 and 12 ounces

Skittles Wild Berry Gummies 2.93, 5.8 and 12 ounces

Skittles Sour Gummies 5.8 ounces

The image below is an example of the manufacturing number needed to identify the recalled product: