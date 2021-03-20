Did anyone win Friday's $105 million Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350.

Next Tuesday's Mega Million jackpot will increase to an estimated $122 million after nobody won Friday night's $105 million drawing. The winning numbers were 9-14-40-58-69 and the Mega Ball was 8. The Megaplier was 3X.

There was also nobody who picked the five white balls, which means there were no $1 million winners. The largest prize won Friday was $10,000 for five white balls and the Mega Ball, chosen by 12 people. There were five that chose the Megaplier, winning $30,000.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350 while odds of getting a $1 million prize are 1-in-12,607,306.

Four members of a lottery club in Michigan shared January's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.