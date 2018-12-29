You could be starting 2019 off in an entirely new financial situation this year. The Mega Millions jackpost has risen to $425 million after no jackpot winning tickets were sold for Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38. The mega ball was 21.

Although no jackpot winning tickets were sold, five Match 5 winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The tickets are each worth $1 million. One Match 5 + Megaplier ticket was sold in Washington, worth $2 million.

The next drawing will be at 11pm on Tuesday, January 1.

