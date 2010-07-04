No, you didn't win the Mega Millions $440 million jackpot Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was the 11th largest in the game's history.

WASHINGTON — Mega Millions players were hoping to hit it big Tuesday with a $440 million jackpot on the line, but no such luck. The lottery game's top prize has steadily grown since someone last won the jackpot in mid-April.

No one won the jackpot, but someone in Illinois matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $480 million, the tenth largest in the game's history. The lump sum cash option is $276 million

The winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing were 4-7-10-45-64 plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, July 15 at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.