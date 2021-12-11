Michael Strahan is the next celebrity going to space

Joining Strahan on the next Blue Origin flight will be the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, who was the first American in space.

NEW YORK — Good Morning America co-host and former NFL star Michael Strahan is going to space next month.

Strahan, who turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the Dec. 9 mission aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft named after her father, the first American in space.

The Blue Origin flight, the company headed by Jeff Bezos, will also carry four paying customers and will be the third by the New Shepard craft this year to shuttle humans to space, the first to carry six people. It will launch from West Texas for the 10-minute flight.

Blue Origin has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

The passengers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness before their capsule parachutes onto the desert just 10 minutes after liftoff. That’s five minutes less than Alan Shepard’s 1961 Mercury flight.