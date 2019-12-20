The 1964 kidnapping of a newborn boy from a Chicago hospital is drawing attention again, more than 55 years later.
Two television stations report this week that an adult man living in Michigan may be the abducted child.
Paul Joseph Fronczak was abducted when he was less than two days old. A woman in nurse's attire at Chicago's Michael Reese Hospital took the boy from his mother's arms midway through a feeding for a medical exam, but didn't return him to the hospital nursery.
Authorities believed they had reunited him with his family two years later when an abandoned boy was found in New Jersey.
But the FBI reopened its investigation decades later when DNA tests revealed the found boy was not in fact the abducted Paul.
The FBI confirmed the investigation remains open, but the agency's statement held off of confirming the reports by Las Vegas TV station KLAS and Chicago's WGN-TV.
WGN's Ben Bradley said they followed several leads which led them to a small rural town in Michigan. According to the Chicago TV station, the man said he had been contacted by the FBI and learned several months ago of the evidence that concluded he was actually the baby abducted in 1964.
The Michigan man, who asked not to be identified, told WGN that he has been dealing with health issues and has some loose ends to tie up before speaking publicly.
