BROOKLYN, Ia. — Rob Tibbetts called upon a devastated community and family to come together in honoring his daughter, who was found dead after more than a month of intense national attention surrounding her disappearance.

"Today, we need to turn the page. We’re at the end of a long ordeal," he said. "But we need to turn toward life — Mollie’s life — because Mollie’s nobody’s victim. Mollie’s my hero."

Rob Tibbetts delivered an emotional eulogy Sunday afternoon to a crowd of more than 1,200 inside the gymnasium at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, a short walk from where she lived with her mother and two brothers.

"The person best equipped to help us through this is Mollie," he said. "So let’s try to do what Mollie would do. Let’s say what Mollie would say."

Rob Tibbetts said he wanted to honor his daughter by "celebrating something wonderful." So he called for a couple in the packed gymnasium to stand up and be recognized — they had just been married the day before. The crowd enthusiastically applauded.

"That felt good. That’s what Mollie would have done," he said. "Let’s try one more. Let’s hear it for the Bears football team — for their first win."

The crowd applauded again inside the gym that's decorated with banners celebrating the school's conference and state championships.

Mollie Tibbett, 20, of Brooklyn, was last seen jogging on July 18, 2018. Officials continue to search for her.

Jenny Fiebelkorn/Special to the Register

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was found dead Tuesday after more than a month of relentless attention on her July 18 disappearance.

Rob Tibbetts thanked the many volunteers, law enforcement officers and the media for assisting in the search for his daughter. While it wasn't the return home he had hoped for, the weeks of coverage allowed many across the globe to get to know his daughter, he said.

"You want to know why there's been such an outpouring?" he said. "It's because we see ourselves in Mollie."

Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula led a Mass of the Resurrection for Tibbetts. Rev. Corey Close, the pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brooklyn, delivered a homily.

The gym was outfitted with a makeshift altar, covered in a simple white cloth. Three of Tibbetts' senior portraits were displayed at the front of the gym. No casket or urn was present.

An hour before the Mass was set to begin, dozens of vehicles filled the parking lot of the school where Tibbetts graduated in 2017. Hundreds had already found seats in the school's gymnasium. Law enforcement guided traffic outside.

In previous interviews with the Des Moines Register, Tibbetts' family and friends said she demonstrated a desire to help others, a natural ability to work with children and a gift for making anyone feel like the most important person in a room — because she genuinely believed they were.

Those closest to Tibbetts described her nurturing character and nodded in approval at her decision to study psychology at the University of Iowa, a career path they said was an obvious match. In her obituary, her family said she aspired to be a child psychologist and work with children with mental health issues.

"Mollie loved life," family members said in her obituary, noting she left behind more than 30 relatives and the "love of her life," Dalton Jack, and his family. "Her passion for it radiated from those beautiful brown eyes and the smile that she was so quick to share with everyone she met."

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, of rural Poweshiek County, was charged with first-degree murder after he led investigators to Tibbetts' body on Tuesday, authorities said. Her body was found in a secluded part of a farm field near Guernsey.

Federal officials have maintained Rivera was living in the U.S. without authorization, fueling debate about immigration laws among politicians and citizens. He is being held at the Poweshiek County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Tibbetts' death was ruled a homicide. The state medical examiner said she died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home at P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved