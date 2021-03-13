NCAA suggests new rule to shorten football overtime

In addition to changing the rule about when teams must go for two in OT, the league wants to crack down if players fake injuries to slow the game.

NCAA football games that go into multiple overtimes could get much shorter if a change proposed by the league's rules committee is adopted, according to multiple reports. A key reason: to lower the chance of players being injured.

Under current rules, each team gets one possession starting at the opponent's 25-yard-line during each overtime. If a team scores a touchdown, they must go for a two-point conversion starting with the third overtime period. If both teams are still tied after four overtimes, the teams run alternating two-point conversions until one team wins.

Under the proposed rule, teams would be required to go for two in the second overtime. If the game remains tied, then the alternating two-point conversions would begin in the third overtime, ESPN and Sports Illustrated report.

Stanford Head Coach David Shaw said discussions about the change started after a 2018 game between Texas A&M and LSU that went seven overtimes, ESPN reports.

Another rules change reportedly being considered is for teams -- after a game -- to send video to an official review committee if they believe an opposing player faked an injury to manipulate the game clock or to slow a team's momentum. It's not clear what the penalty might be if such an act was confirmed.

Other proposed changes include cracking down on taunting, addressing uniform violations and automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalties if a coach leaves the sidelines to dispute a call by the officials, Sports Illustrated reports.