NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — More than a thousand homes are destroyed, and some of the world’s most beautiful scenery is scorched – but Australia’s animals are experiencing the worst of the devastation.
The horrifying brush fires racing across New South Wales and Victoria have impacted nearly half a billion mammals, birds and reptiles, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.
Sydney News & Life reports the estimates are as high as 480 million.
Many have been killed.
For perspective, that’s almost 50 percent more than the human population of the United States.
In southwest Australia, where the fires are burning out of control, some species are proving to be particularly vulnerable. At least 8,000 koalas have died as a direct result of the impenetrable smoke and flames.
About 30 percent of all koalas in the area are already gone, according to a report from The Independent.
Burning trees are turning into death traps the adorable animals simply can’t escape.
“[Koalas] no capacity to move fast enough to get away,” ecologist Mark Graham told Sydney News & Life.
Kangaroos are fairing slightly better, but the ones who manage to get away are struggling to survive in a habitat left charred by the towering walls of flames.
Thousands of people are facing a heartbreaking reality as their homes catch fire and burn to the ground. BBC reports at least eight people have been killed, and more are missing.
Mandatory evacuations are forcing tens of thousands from their homes, and state leaders are telling entire towns all hope of being spared from the onslaught is lost.
