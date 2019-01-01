Netflix wanted New Year's Day to get a little stranger. The streaming company released its premiere date for the third season of Stranger Things on New Year's Day.

The newest season of the highly anticipated show will be available on Netflix on July 4, 2019. The last season dropped in October 2017.

The season will be set in 1985, one year after the events of the second season. It will feature Starcourt Mall, a new mall opening in the characters' fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix also released an official poster for Season 3, which features Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven and Finn Wolfhard as Mike holding hands as fireworks go off. The tagline reads "One summer can change everything."

Netflix has released other small peeks at season 3. Earlier last year, it released a video showing a new character played by Maya Hawke. In December, it released the season 3 episode titles.

Stranger Things season 3 comes out on July 4, 2019. Watch the trailer here.

