New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

An effort to do away with the department last summer came up short when City Council members ran out of time to get the proposal on the ballot.

Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city's police department, more than a year after George Floyd's death at the hands of officers.

In the heat of summer, they're hitting doorsteps in an effort to persuade people to vote this November to replace the department with a new public safety unit that will have licensed peace officers “if necessary.”

