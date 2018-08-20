Nicki Minaj’s latest tweet about Harriet Tubman was a head-scratcher.

The 35-year-old rapper, who named her new album "Queen," took to Twitter Monday to share her definition of a royal: “All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK (IT) UP!!!!!!!!”

Minaj went on to laud Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist icon who helped free slaves through the Underground Railroad, as a “Queen of the week."

“Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you (expletive) history would’ve been a lot less triumphant,” she continued, adding a unicorn emoji.

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper instantly faced backlash on Twitter for comparing herself to the famed revolutionary.

One Twitter user said Minaj's tweet was worse than Kanye West's bizarre comment on slavery being a choice. Back in May, West told TMZ Live: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... like, you was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all?! It's like we're mentally in prison."

User @ASAPVick_ tweeted: "Comparing your album sales to Harriet Tubman’s fight for freedom is the most stupid commentary on slavery in 2018 and that includes Kanye saying slavery was a choice."

Comparing your album sales to Harriet Tubman’s fight for freedom is the most stupid commentary on slavery in 2018 and that includes Kanye saying slavery was a choice. https://t.co/r4EA8IGR2b — 2002 Chris Jericho (@ASAPVick_) August 20, 2018

Another social media user failed to see the comparison: "I'm not sure if there's a person in the US alive today who can respectfully compare (themselves) to 'Harriet Tubman.'"

I'm not sure if there's a person in the US alive today who can respectfully compare themself to "Harriet Tubman" — Manatee Max (@ManateeMaxCom) August 20, 2018

One Twitter user called the tweet disrespectful. "What are you doing that is even remotely in correlation with Harriet Tubman? This is an actually question to not shade," the user tweeted.

But some of Minaj's fans jumped to her defense, saying the tweet was an attempt to pay homage to Tubman. "She was calling her a queen she wasn't comparing (herself)," said user @PAPIITOMII.

she was calling her a queen she wasnt comparing herslef — witch (@PAPIITOMII) August 20, 2018

Minaj laughed it off once she realized her comments had gone viral.

"Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta (people) stayed quiet," she tweeted.

Minaj has been on a Twitter tirade over the weekend after "Queen" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, behind Travis Scott's "Astroworld."

She has called out everyone from Scott and Kylie Jenner to Spotify and Drake.

Minaj accused the youngest Jenner sister of using her social following to inflate Scott's album sales. Jenner shared a link to her boyfriend's website last week with her 113 million Instagram followers, along with an announcement that their six-month-old daughter Stormi would be joining them on tour.

"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing," she tweeted Sunday.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM