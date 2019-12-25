The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that it might not be entirely saved.

Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press that reconstruction work after this year's fire probably won't start until 2021.

"And it will take at least three years before restoring the vaults, the structure and the roof so we can at least reenter the cathedral. That would not mean the end of restoration, which will require years," Chauvet said.

President Emmanuel Macron said shortly after the fire that he wants it rebuilt and ready for 2024 when Paris hosts the Olympics. Even then, experts said the timetable was likely unreasonable.

Chauvet says experts must first remove scaffolding that was on the cathedral before the fire, because the scaffolding is threatening the vaults.

"Today it is not out of danger, it will be out of danger when we take out the remaining scaffoldings. There is always a risk, today we can say that there is maybe a 50 percent chance that it will be saved. There is also a 50 percent chance of scaffoldings falling onto the three vaults so as you can see the building is still very fragile," Chauvet said.

He also spoke of his “heartache” at not being able to celebrate Christmas services inside Notre Dame for the first time in more than 200 years.

