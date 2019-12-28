WASHINGTON — The National Transportation and Safety Bureau is sending three investigators to gather more details in the fatal helicopter crash in Kauai, Hawaii which killed seven people Thursday.

The remains of six people have been found after the helicopter, which was headed to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii, went down. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying six passengers who were from two families. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the Eurocopter took off from the town of Lihue.

The helicopter was reported as over due for its return from a tour Thursday evening. The chopper's owner called for help 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast Thursday, authorities said.

Wreckage of the tour helicopter was found as the Coast Guard searched Friday following its disappearance. The search area has steep terrain, low visibility, choppy sea water and rain which hindered the search.

RELATED: Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash

RELATED: Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii