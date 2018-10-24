Suspicious packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN's Manhattan offices, as law enforcement officials on Wednesday monitored other locations for potential threats

The Secret Service said packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington and intercepted Wednesday morning.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. NYPD said that in addition to the package, an envelope with white powder was found at the offices.

James O’Neill, New York Police Department commissioner, said the building was swept with dogs and equipment and no additional threats were found.

"We will not be intimidated and we will bring these perpetrators to justice," O’Neill said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a device was also sent to his office in Manhattan, and was "being handled."

According to CNN, the package sent to its office was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan often contributes to CNN but doesn't work for the company. He also is a contributor to MSNBC.

Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed another suspicious package" went to Rep. Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise, Florida, the Associated Press reported.

The package was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to multiple media reports. CNN reported that the package had the wrong address, and was sent to Wasserman Schultz's office because that was the address on the return label.

Wasserman Schultz serves Florida's 23rd congressional district. She is the former Chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.

The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There were initial reports of a package sent to the White House, but the Secret Service confirmed in a tweet that it had not intercepted a third package addressed to the White House.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

In California, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that their offices, along with other businesses, were evacuated after a "stack of suspicious looking packages" were spotted in front of the building. Police issued an all clear after determining that the packages contained "everyday items," including children's books and a football.

A U.S. official reportedly told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, New York, home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, according to the AP.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton, tweeted Wednesday morning that no suspicious package made it to her home. Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence at the time.

"It is a troubling time. It is a time of deep divisions. We have to do everything we can to bring our country together," Clinton said Wednesday while on the campaign trail.

Clinton added that when she is asked how she is doing, says ""As a person I am great. As an American I am worried."

In New York City, a police officer was stationed outside the Manhattan building that houses George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, but there was no evacuation there Wednesday morning.

A mailbox stands in front of the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Property managers at the New York office building that houses the Clinton Foundation warned tenants about the suspicious package mailed to the Clinton home and said the office building at 1633 Broadway was cleared by the NYPD of any suspicious activity or devices.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages come just weeks after suspicious envelopes were sent to President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

Larry Johnson, a former 24-year Secret Service agent who is now CEO of CyberSponse Inc., said mail for former presidents is routinely screened off-site, so that explosives, chemical or biological threats can be investigated before a package ever reaches its target. Former presidents get suspicious mail almost daily, he said.

“I’m very surprised that an organization as large as CNN doesn’t do off-site screening of packages,” Johnson said.

To have numerous high-profile recipients in one day suggests the perpetrator might be much larger than a single disgruntled letter writer, he said.

“It could be a nation state, it could be terrorism, it could be organized crime,” said Johnson, who worked in presidential protection and headed the Secret Service’s criminal-investigative division. “It’s connecting the dots.”

The packages should yield clues about who built them, which investigators can track down. Many times in presidential protection, the correspondent is somebody who law enforcement know from previous interactions, Johnson said.

“A lot of times, the person is on record. It’s not the first time,” Johnson said. But investigators will work quickly to determine who sent the packages and why because if it’s larger than a single person, information about the threat needs to be pushed out across the government.

“If it’s something that’s nation-state driven or national security or terrorism, it’s much bigger than one agency,” Johnson said.

At Time Warner Center in New York, a police officer with a black, bomb-sniffing dog checked trees set in large planters along the sidewalk on the street’s southern side shortly after 11 a.m., checking for any suspicious activity.

There, well over 200 people stood outside. Some people, a mix of tourists, reporters and NYC residents, were curious, others were much more cautious.

“There’s always something going on in the city but this feels a little more serious than usual," Jocelyn Hernandez, 23, said. "It’s weird because people are just standing around waiting for something to happen but the officers sounded pretty serious about the threat."

Rinchen Tesphal got a CNN news alert and ran outside to see what was happening.

"It’s a very sad time we’re living in with people coming after the media – incidents where people go after journalists. It’s really disheartening," Tesphal, 23, said. "I'm here because I’m curious.”

Dareen Mohamed also received an alert about a bomb threat.

"I think I’m more shocked than I am scared," Mohamed, 18, said. "You always hear of these things happening but you’re never there. For once in my life I get to actually be on the scene."

Contributing: David Jackson in Washington; Kevin McCoy and Dalvin Brown in New York

© 2018 USATODAY.COM