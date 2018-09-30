As a little girl, Debi Vinson would steal into the dining room and search for family photos in the credenza.

She’d thumb through the pictures hoping to find anyone among the many faces who looked like her.

She’d always known she’d been adopted, and had developed a strong bond with her adoptive sisters, who were the biological children of her adoptive parents.

But as the only dark-haired child among the blondes, she also sometimes felt disconnected.

"I was looking for where I fit in this puzzle called family," she said. “I’d look at these pictures and wonder, ‘Do I look like them? Do I look like my dad in this picture?'

“Sometimes I felt like I didn’t belong.”

A new family

Vinson was just 8 months old in 1965 when her birth mother, Coral Dion, who was then 39 and unmarried, gave her up for adoption to an Air Force family in Florida.

“She wanted me to grow up with a family,” Vinson said.

And it wasn’t long before her adoptive mother gave birth to twin girls, and then a third girl, making Vinson the eldest of four sisters in a large family.

“I had the love and support of my wonderful sisters growing up,” she said. “My sisters are my best friends in the world. I couldn’t imagine life without them.”

But things weren’t as genial with her adoptive mother.

“My adoptive father was a good dad. But it was hard growing up as an adopted kid under my adoptive mother. She was not a kind person,” Vinson said.

“It’s a question for the ages why they adopted me.”

‘Amazing and beautiful’

With an Air Force fighter pilot as a dad, the family traveled the world, living in such far-off places as Spain, England and Germany during Vinson’s childhood before returning to Florida, where she went to high school.

Then, while she was in her early 20s and attending college, her adoptive parents died within three years of each other.

Vinson had always wanted to know where she came from. So after her adoptive parents' deaths, she felt free to contact the adoption agency for information about her biological parents.

Deborah Vinson and her three younger sisters when the family lived in Germany.

Deborah Vinson

Her birth mother had made that part easy.

Over the years, she’d given the agency the address and phone number for every place she lived, right up to her last address in Galveston, in case her daughter ever wanted to look for her.

With some trepidation, Vinson called, and was thrilled to learn that Dion was open to a relationship.

“It was amazing and quite beautiful,” she recalled. “I look just like her.”

Found, then lost

But her birth mother, who was already bedridden by that point, died just seven years later of stomach cancer.

“It’s sort of indescribable to meet the people who are your biological family. I felt more connected, more rooted than before,” she said.

“And when she died, I felt like I was in this universe all alone.”

Finally, she decided it was time to look for her biological father as well, using what little her mother had been able to tell her.

Debi Vinson's class photo at age 7.

Deborah Vinson

She'd told Vinson his name was William Royal Forrester. And that he was tall, good looking, a good dancer, wore nice shoes and worked in insurance. But that was all.

Vinson consulted a private detective, but with such limited information, the search stalled.

“It wasn’t much to go on. I was kind of like, perhaps he wasn’t among the living any longer,” she said. “I was a little bummed out.”

A dead end, then a lead

Then for Christmas in 2016, her husband, Jeff Dishman, who’d continued to encourage her in her quest to find her biological family, gave her a 23andMe DNA test kit.

About a month later, with the holidays behind her, she sent her saliva sample off for testing.

When the results turned up some potential relatives, Vinson reached out and shared the story of her search. Sadly, they knew nothing of a William Royal Forrester.

It was another dead end, she thought.

Weeks went by. Then in April, an email from a man named Jordan Carroll popped up in her inbox.

Carroll turned out to be a distant cousin. And he was convinced they shared some common ancestry along the Lawton line.

With more knowledge about DNA testing than Vinson had, he put out feelers among his Facebook contacts about his search for William Forrester, including some of the identifying information that Vinson had given him.

Within a day, Vinson said, a woman sent him a direct message saying, "I think that’s my daddy."

A sibling surprise

That woman was Kitty Holland, a teacher’s aide and mother of two from St. Matthews, South Carolina, who’d also done a consumer DNA test to check her heritage.

“Charles and I were headed up to Clemson to go to a baseball game,” Holland remembered. “And off and on, I’d check my phone, and saw this message from Jordan that said, ‘Did anybody know a William Forrester?’”

Holland texted him that she knew a William Foster, not Forrester. And as their exchange continued, she began to seriously think her father was the man at the center of the search.

At dinner that evening, Jordan messaged Holland to say he believed that Vinson was her half-sister.

“I started shaking,” she said. “And I said, ‘Oh my God, Charles! I have a half-sister!’ ”

Holland rushed to call her sister Lucille Alliano, a mother of two and grandmother of one who works as a concierge at a senior living facility and goes by Cile.

She had done a DNA test, too, and was just as stunned.

“I was like a deer in the headlights trying to process this information,” Alliano said. “I never expected that in a million years.”

The same father

Before long, the women were comparing their DNA reports.

“When I pulled up the profile, it looked like my closest relative is Cile, and my second closest is Debi,” Holland said. “That sealed it for me.”

Soon, an incredulous Vinson found herself talking on the phone to her half-sisters.

“It was shocking news,” she said. “We all three had the same father.”

What’s more, he was still alive and living in Greenville with Alliano and her husband.

The following Sunday, Holland stopped by her father’s house. And together, she and Alliano broke the news to him.

“We were still processing it ourselves,” said Alliano. “But it was like, OK, we go forward from here and now we have this new half-sister.”

The hardest part

“The hardest part of all this was sitting down and telling Daddy,” said Holland, 65, adding that her father had made frequent trips to Florida for business in his younger years.

“You just put two and two together,” she said. “We didn’t expect it. But it could happen to anybody.”

Alliano recalls her father’s reaction at the news.

“He said, ‘I have a what?’" she said. "And he said he wanted a paternity test.

"And I said, ‘Daddy, what do you think a DNA test is?”

Later, as the three of them were strolling around Furman University, they sat on a bench to wait out a passing shower.

“And all of a sudden Daddy says, ‘Let’s call Debi,’” said Alliano, 60. “We were just all choked up.”

A stunning surprise

Learning he had another daughter was a gut-wrenching moment for Foster.

“My two oldest daughters set me down in the den and said, ‘Daddy, we want to talk to you,” he said. “We realize this is a long time ago, but did you know a lady named Coral 50-something years ago?’ And I’m drawing a blank.

“And then one of them said, ‘Well, you should remember, because you have a daughter by her,’” he added. “I was quite surprised, to say the least.”

Debi Vinson meets one of her father's friends, Bette Waters. Bill Foster celebrated his 90th birthday at City Range Saturday September 29, 2018.

ASHLEY TUMLIN

In the end, it turned out to be a happy surprise.

“Heaven knows it was quite a shock to me. But I was so delighted. And it’s worked out wonderfully,” Foster said. “Debi has been accepted by the family. She’s a delightful young lady and I’m real proud of her.”

Desperately hoping for a connection, Vinson wanted to meet. But she left the decision to the family, out of respect for their privacy. They told her they’d call back.

And when that call came, Vinson was at a park in Walla Walla, Washington, with her adoptive sister.

Gift from God

“It was Kitty, and she said, ‘All of us are here,’" Vinson recalled.

"And I grabbed the hand of my sister while we walked around the park as I talked to my dad for the first time," she said.

“It was lovely. Speaking to him for the first time filled up deep wells within myself that I didn’t know were missing. It healed me.”

Two months later, in Seattle, Washington, Vinson met her birth father and half-sister Kitty, who’d already planned a vacation there, for the first time. She was 51.

“I had given up after speaking to the detective. I thought, this is never going to work. I thought, maybe we’ll know each other in another world after we’ve passed on,” she said.

“I was so excited that he was alive. It was amazing gift from God.”

Holland, who’d been texting with Vinson since their first phone call, said their meeting was wonderful.

“It’s like, she’s a stranger, but yet everything just clicked,” she added. “And when Daddy saw her for the first time, they just hugged and it just worked out.”

Open arms

“We had a wonderful vacation,” said Foster. “I missed all those years of her growing up and we made up for a lot of lost time.”

The family came together again in August 2017, when Vinson and her husband visited South Carolina and met Foster and her half-sisters as well as nieces and nephews and other extended family.

“I have this whole other family, and there are all these birthdays I get to celebrate with them,” Vinson said. “And I feel accepted ... and loved even without growing up in it. They’ve welcomed me with open arms.”

On Saturday, Vinson, who just turned 53, was thrilled to help her father celebrate his 90th birthday here in Greenville, where they exchanged hugs, took group photos and caught up on all the latest news.

After more than a year since their last visit, Vinson described the event as emotional.

Bill Foster celebrated his 90th birthday at City Range Saturday September 29, 2018.

ASHLEY TUMLIN

'Never been apart'

"It's been great," she said, beaming.

"And it's been lots of fun. It's so nice to see everybody. Connor (Kimley) wasn't even born last time," she said, gesturing in the direction of her father's great-grandson and her great-nephew.

Alliano and Holland, who brought the special birthday cake — an almond pound cake with white chocolate butter cream — for their father, were also thrilled to see Vinson. To show their growing bond, they called her their sister instead of half-sister.

After holding hands and saying grace, the family sat down to lunch at City Range, which is a birthday tradition. And Foster, a charming Southern gentleman, was beaming.

Although it had been more than a year since they'd seen one another, he said he and Vinson were closer than ever.

"We've never been apart since we met," he said. "We call two times a week and we correspond many times a week. She's in my life and I'm in her life."

A lot in common

The sisters said the whole experience has been like living an episode of TLC’s “Long Lost Family,” where adoptive families are reunited with their biological families, or PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” where people can trace their ancestry back generations.

In the months since they first met, they've had countless chats to get to know one another, comparing notes about their likes and dislikes to see how much they share in common.

Do you like the beach? The mountains? Are your ears pierced?

Foster said he and Vinson share a love of art, including some favorite artists. And they both enjoy learning, reading, concerts, music and travel, he said.

“And we all love creme brulee,” said a giggling Alliano, noting that the sisters group-text regularly to share news.

‘Very blessed’

Though her passion is art and photography, Vinson, who works as a vocational rehabilitation counselor helping people with disabilities obtain employment, said finding her new family was more than she ever hoped for.

And in Alliano, she says she’s also finally found someone who looks like her.

She’s come to appreciate the unique and wonderful personalities of each of her new family members, and relishes the connection to her biological relatives.

“I’m enjoying it and feeling like I’m now part of a blood line,” she said. “Without the DNA tests, I would have been in a fog. I still wouldn’t know.

“I feel very blessed.”

