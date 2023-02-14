Pharrell Williams named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

Pharrell will succeed late fashion designer Virgil Abloh as the head of menswear for the iconic fashion house.

WASHINGTON — American producer and musician Pharrell Williams has been named the new creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, according to the fashion house.

The French luxury brand announced Williams' appointment on Tuesday, calling him "a global icon" and "visionary." Williams succeeds a position previously held by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 from cancer.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director," said the brand's CEO and chairman Pietro Beccari. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

The "Happy" singer, who has 13 Grammys and two Academy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. His first collection with Louis Vuitton will be revealed in June during men's fashion week in Paris.

Williams revealed his new role on Instagram with a picture of himself wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"The way in which [Pharrell] breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship," the post read.

Williams is no stranger to the fashion world, having collaborated with Adidas, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. The producer also launched his own line called Billionaires Boys Club in 2003.

Abloh, who was the head of Louis Vuitton's menswear from 2018 until his death, was the first Black creative director of the brand's menswear line. Abloh died at age 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer.

Abloh's ubiquitous, consumer-friendly presence in culture was wide-ranging and dynamic. Some compared him to Jeff Koons. Others hailed him as his generation’s Lagerfeld, Chanel's longtime creative director who died in 2019.

Williams was among the trove of celebrities who mourned the late designer when he passed away.

"My heart is broken," Williams said in 2021. "Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones."