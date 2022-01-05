x
13 people found dead after house fire in Philadelphia

Multiple children reportedly lived in the converted rowhome that contained two apartments.
Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA — Thirteen people, including seven children, were killed in a fire early Wednesday morning at a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, firefighters said.

Two more people were hospitalized.

Investigators said there were at least four smoke detectors – possibly two more –in the home, but none were working.

Firefighters were first dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to the converted three-story rowhouse that contained two apartments. They found flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Firefighters described it as one of the worst fires they had ever seen. The fire marshal was working to determine the cause, as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“You just pray for all involved,” Police Spokesperson Eric McLaurin told the New York Times. “It’s a bad situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

