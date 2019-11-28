KINGSTON, ON — A family flying a U.S.-registered plane died in a crash in Kingston, Ontario Wednesday night when the small Piper plane they were flying in hit terrain, according to Canadian officials.

The Transportation Safety Board in Canada announced four adults and three children died in the crash. The aircraft was destroyed and there was no post-impact fire. They said five were Americans.

The plane left from Toronto and was heading to Ontario. Prior to the crash, there was communication between the pilot and Kingston Flight Service Station. At about 4 p.m., the plane went down about 2.8 miles north of Kingston.

In an interview with CBC News in Canada, a friend of Obatek Oblokulov confirmed that they were expecting his family and a young Canadian couple that was also on board.

FAA records show Obatek Oblokulov was a registered pilot and operated a Piper PA-32. His address is in Missouri City.

The friend told CBC News that Oblokulov’s wife, and his three children, a three-year-old son, an 11-year-old daughter, and a 15-year-old son, all died in the crash.

That friend also told CBC News that Oblokulov and his passengers were supposed to welcome the families for a brief stop in Kingston before the two families traveled on to Quebec City. Investigators said the plane's final destination was Quebec City, but that it made communications with the Kingston Flight Service Station before the crash.

Officials said the people on board were participating in a "visual flight rules" flight, what the TSB described as when a pilot uses flies without the use of instruments, relying on their eyesight for visual reference to the ground.

The TSB spokesperson said those flights typically occur during daylight and that it's a "very different ballgame" when pilot's fly VFR.

"When you rely on instruments, you know where you are exactly," TSB spokesperson Alex Fournier said. "Flying VFR you need to look at the ground all the time. You rely on your vision entirely."

Fournier said, generally, pilots need to have specific skills to be able to switch quickly enough between flying VFR and flying using the plane's instruments.

"If you face bad weather all of a sudden, it can be hard to switch to instruments," Fournier said.

According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots' Association, VFR flights must follow certain standards for visibility and cloud clearance.

Oblokulov's neighbors in Missouri City told KHOU 11 News Thursday that they saw Oblokulov and his family leave his home about three days ago, but did not know where they were going.

After the crash, the plane's emergency transmitter activated. The wreckage was found by a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter crew.

The TSB said the plane had seatbelts, but it is unclear at this time if the passengers were wearing them.

Investigators said all pieces of the plane were still there, but needed to be reconstructed "like a puzzle," to see if it was working properly at the time of the incident.

The plane did not have a flight data recorder, but it is not required to, investigators said.

Anson Air, an aviation school based in Sugar Land, posted a photo on March 4 of Otabek Oblokulov standing in front of his newly acquired Cherokee Six plane, which the school helped him get. Oblokulov got his license a few days later, according to FAA records.

Anson Air Congratulations to Otabek Oblokulov on his first airplane, this beautiful Cherokee 6 260 we helped him acquire!

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Lights in the night sky: Skydivers pull off pyrotechnic-filled stunts that some thought were meteor showers

RELATED: Plane crashes into homes in Congo; at least 26 dead

RELATED: No injuries reported after small plane crashes near Hooks Airport