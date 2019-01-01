Police in Kentucky were dealt a devastating blow on New Year's Eve.

Tragedy struck Lexington when a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire and became one of the last total losses of 2018.

According to CBS affiliate WKYT, the driver noticed some smoke in the cab of his truck and pulled off the roadway. The driver escaped without injuries, and first responders were able to put out the subsequent flames.

Investigators aren't quite sure how the fire started, according to WKYT.

Responding officers made light of the doughnut dilemma and posted the below photos to social media.

