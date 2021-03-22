Police: Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket

Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.
Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment. He didn’t give more details on the shooting or how many people were killed.
The Boulder County district attorney says investigators know how many people died at the King Soopers store in Boulder, but their families are still being notified so the number of victims isn’t being released yet.
Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.
Latest on King Soopers Boulder shooting:
- Multiple deaths have been reported, including one officer.
- One suspect in custody.
- The shooting was first reported just before 3 p.m. MDT
- Police have not yet released any information regarding a specific number of victims.
- Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from different agencies responded.
- A reunification center is set up at CU Event Center for family members looking for unaccounted for or missing relatives.
- President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, his press secretary tweeted.