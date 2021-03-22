Police: Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated.

Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment. He didn’t give more details on the shooting or how many people were killed.

The Boulder County district attorney says investigators know how many people died at the King Soopers store in Boulder, but their families are still being notified so the number of victims isn’t being released yet.

Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.

