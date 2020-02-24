PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian police officers have exchanged gunfire for hours with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace.

Sunday's clash is a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.

Police officers tell The Associated Press that at least three of their colleagues were wounded. The army's high command says a soldier was wounded in the back.

Intense shooting continued until after 6 p.m., when it devolved into sporadic exchanges of fire.

Recent demonstrations by police are not directly linked to anti-corruption protests that roiled Haiti for most of last year, but they draw on the same widespread dissatisfaction with life in the hemisphere's poorest country.

RELATED: 7 new children’s and young adult books you should read in honor of Black History Month

RELATED: Puerto Rican family who lost two houses in the earthquakes says they only received $1,000 in relief funding

An armed police officer runs as soldiers fire in his direction during a protest over police pay and working conditions for the national police, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Off-duty police officers and their supporters exchanged fire for nearly two hours with members of the newly reconstituted Haitian army in front of the national palace. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

AP