Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming rapper and songwriter, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at a home in Los Angeles, according to authorities. He was 20-years-old.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police confirmed the rapper's death to Rolling Stone.

Police said they responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. Pacific time after masked gunmen broke into a Hollywood Hills home where the rapper was staying.

Pop Smoke was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was a rising star who was best known for his song "Welcome to the Party," which was released in April 2019. The song was later made in to two remixes featuring Nicki Minaj and Skepta.

His death comes days after the release of his new mixtape "Meet the Woo 2," debuting in the Top Ten of the Rolling Stone albums chart.

As news of Pop Smoke's death quickly spread online, fans and celebrities have been posting tributes on social media.

Chance the Rapper tweeted that Pop Smoke had been on a crazy trajectory. "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family."

Rapper 50 Cent also posted a tribute on Twitter, saying "R.I.P. to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God Bless him."

Minaj posted a tribute on her Instagram.