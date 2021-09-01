Powerball jackpot above $440 million, no winner in 36 drawings

The last time somebody won the Jackpot was Oct. 4. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It's been nearly three months since somebody won the Powerball jackpot, meaning it could be your lucky day today.

The lottery prize has increased to an estimated $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million. The next drawing? Wednesday.

Although nobody won big in the latest drawing on Monday, a pair of tickets in Florida and New Jersey were sold worth about $2 million each. Another in Florida was worth $1 million. Those tickets were able to match the five regular numbers on the ticket, but did not guess the Powerball correctly.

Monday's winning numbers were 36-38- 45 - 62 - 64 and Powerball 19. The Powerplay for that drawing was 2x.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was claimed was a $699.8 million prize on Oct. 4, to a ticket that was sold in California. Since then, there have been 36 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are two dollars.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.