Powerball jackpot now over $1 billion after 31 drawings

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player won $1.08 billion.

WASHINGTON, USA — The Powerball jackpot is officially over $1 billion after Saturday's drawing again failed to secure a grand prize winner.

The $960 million estimated prize for Saturday night's drawing would be the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S., behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion. If won, it would be the second-largest Powerball prize this year.

But because nobody won the drawing Saturday, the estimated prize for Monday's drawing is $1.04 billion — just shy of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Even without a jackpot winner, there were still a number of new millionaires minted Saturday.

Two tickets from Florida and one each from Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania are worth $1 million for guessing all five white ball numbers correctly.

Two additional tickets, one from Indiana and another from North Carolina, are worth $2 million because they added the Power Play multiplier.

The prize has grown so large because there have been more than 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

Lottery fever has also played a part a day before the drawing, the big prize soared from $925 million to $960 million due to "strong ticket sales."

The $960 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What were the Powerball numbers for Saturday, September 30, 2023?

The winning numbers were 19-30-37-44-46 with Powerball 22 and Power Play x2.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."





What are the largest Powerball jackpots?