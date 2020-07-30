Watch Live: President Trump holding White House news conference

President Trump's press brief is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern from the White House. It's expected he'll discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon is scheduled to hold a news conference at the White House where he is expected to speak about his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the COVID-19 has claimed over 150,000 lives in the U.S., by far the highest death toll in the world, plus more than a half-million others around the globe.

While deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are mounting rapidly, public health experts are seeing a flicker of good news: The second surge of confirmed cases appears to be leveling off.

Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit places — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — and that cases are rising in close to 30 states in all, with the outbreak's center of gravity seemingly shifting from the Sun Belt toward the Midwest.

Over the past week, the average number of deaths per day in the U.S. has climbed more than 25%, from 843 to 1,057. Florida on Thursday reported 253 more deaths, setting its third straight single-day record. The number of confirmed infections nationwide has topped 4.4 million.

A bleak government report released Thursday said the economy shrank at a 33% annualized rate in the second quarter of the year, a stark reminder of the economic damage afflicting the country as lawmakers debate the size and scope of new relief.

Shortly after the release of that report, Trump tweeted out a suggestion about postponing the November election. That idea was quickly rebuffed by Republican officials in the states and on Capitol Hill.