NEW YORK — Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial have rested their case.

That move Thursday comes after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women who say the disgraced movie mogul ignored pleas such as "no no no" and excused his behavior as a Hollywood norm.

Now Weinstein's lawyers will start calling witnesses of their own.

The defense is looking to raise doubts about the women's recollections of encounters that in some cases are more than a decade or two old. Weinstein maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual.

The once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer faces the possibility of life in prison if he's convicted.

Though dozens of women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, his New York trial involved two of the allegations. Prosecutors say he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted a different woman in 2006.

