A plane carrying King Charles has landed in Edinburgh, where the new monarch is due to accompany his late mother’s coffin in a procession through the heart of the Scottish capital.

The procession Monday will bear the former sovereign’s coffin to a cathedral, where it will remain for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Lines of people waiting to file past the coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral began forming around dawn.

Charles flew to Scotland after earlier receiving condolences from both Britain’s houses of parliament.

He told lawmakers he will follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother's death

Elizabeth has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known

On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting after doctors advised her to rest

On Tuesday, the queen formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister.

