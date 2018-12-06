Young love! Whirlwind romance! A surprise engagement!

Whatever you call it, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly betrothed after just weeks of dating.

People and Us Weekly say that the No Tears Left to Cry singer and Saturday Night Live comedian are getting ready to marry after becoming an Instagram-official couple in May. The stars, both 24, haven't explicitly shared the news, but Grande coyly acknowledged the engagement speculation on social media Monday.

She tweeted that "we need to talk" to friend and fellow pop star Camila Cabella, who has jokingly called Grande her wife in the past. Grande also publicly liked tweets that said "I expect to be a groomsman... mazel tov" and "I never thought I would see this day come... congratulations."

Representatives for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the engagement reports.

According to Us Weekly, the couple talked about their engagement at Robert Pattinson's Los Angeles birthday party on Saturday about a week after Davidson got a tattoo inspired by Grande behind his ear. Eagle-eyed fans speculate that Grande is wearing an engagement ring in a photo posted by her brother, Frankie.

Leading up to this weekend, the lovebirds have been posting plenty of PDA-filled Instagram photos. Both recently got out of previous relationships: Davidson with Cazzie David and Grande with Mac Miller.

The social-media-savvy celebrities have been open with fans about their respective struggles. In 2017, Davidson talked about about his Crohn's disease, depression and fight to stay sober. In a article out this month, Grande revealed she had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after a bomb killed concertgoers at her May 22, 2017 show in Manchester.

But if their recent Instagram posts are accurate, love appears to be conquering all for the adoring couple.

Congratulations, kids!

