The makers of Ritz crackers is recalling some of its cheese and cracker sandwiches because they actually are filled with peanut butter. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Mondelēz Global LLC says the outer box indicates the sandwiches are the cheese variety, but the individual packages inside the larger one correctly state they are peanut butter.

There are 16, 1.35-ounce individually-wrapped packages which contain six cracker sandwiches each. They come in a 21.6 ounce box.

Consumers should look for UPC 0 44000 03826 7 on the box and any of these "Best When Used By" dates listed on the side of the carton.

18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

Mondelēz Global has not received any reports of injury or illness from this recall, the company said.

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Mondelēz Global

