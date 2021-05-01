Essaar voluntarily recalls rubbing alcohol containing methanol

The FDA said the recalled products were distributed nationwide, but there have been no reports of illnesses.

WASHINGTON — Essaar Inc. announced on Monday a voluntary recall of its Soho Fresh rubbing alcohol after the Food and Drug Administration found it was contaminated with methanol.

The FDA said in an alert that the recall involved lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles, which were shipped nationwide. The UPC on the product is 7502268987367.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illness related to this recall.

The FDA warns that methanol exposure can "result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death."

Anyone who uses the product on their hands is at risk. However, children who accidentally drink the rubbing alcohol or adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning, according to the FDA.

Consumers that have the recalled product should stop using it and throw it out or return it. Customers can also contact Essaar Inc. at 201-647-7606 or essaarinc@yahoo.com to receive a refund.