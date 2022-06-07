Carlos Santana's onstage collapse blamed on dehydration, heat exhaustion

The 74-year-old musician was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" at a Michigan show, his team told worried fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Carlos Santana's onstage collapse Tuesday was due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his team said.

Santana was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater, about 40 miles south of Detroit, when he collapsed and set off a wave of concern from fans on social media.

Music journalist Gary Graff, who was at the concert, said on Twitter that Santana was taken offstage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after collapsing. The guitarist and singer reportedly waved to the crowd as he was carried off.

Another attendee, Roop Raj — a Detroit news anchor — posted a photo of what appears to be Santana being checked out by medics.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Late Tuesday night, Santana's team said he "was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert" and rushed to the emergency department of a nearby hospital for observation. Santana's manager said on Facebook that the 74-year-old musician is doing well.

Soon after, Santana thanked fans for their prayers on Facebook and said he had forgotten to eat or drink water, causing him to pass out. He said he and his wife Cindy "are good" and "just taking it easy."

Santana was performing as part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, to promote his 26th studio album, "Blessings and Miracles," which was released in 2021.

Santana was scheduled to be back on stage Wednesday in Burgettstown, PA, but his team said that show is postponed. It's unclear when the musician will be back on the road.

Earlier in the year, Santana had to cancel weekend shows at The House of Blues in Las Vegas because he and other members of his band had tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering, he continued with the tour.