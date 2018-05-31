Sears Holdings plans to close another 72 money-losing stores as the department-store chain tries to stem the bleeding from its long-running sales crisis.

Sears said it would reveal the list of closures later today.

The company, whose stores include Sears and Kmart locations, has been engaging in a virtually nonstop campaign of downsizing as it seeks a turnaround that has thus far proven elusive.

The closures are believed to represent about 8% of the company's remaining stores. Sears Holdings has closed several hundred struggling locations in recent years.

Facing declining mall traffic, heightened online competition and strategic missteps, Sears sales have plummeted.

The company said it had identified about 100 nonprofitable stores overall, which included the 72 set to be shuttered in the "near future." It did not say what would happen to the 28 other nonprofitable locations.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM