Sears may be facing its final days after reportedly rejecting a last-minute bid by its chairman to keep the struggling retailer from being liquidated, according to multiple reports.

Representatives for the 126-year-old retailer are scheduled to meet with a bankruptcy judge Tuesday and ask if it can proceed with liquidation.

CNBC and Reuters reported that the retailer rejected the $4.4 billion bid from Chairman Edward Lampert. His offer would have looked to keep 425 stores open and 50,000 people working. The bid included $1.3 billion in financing from three institutions, ESL said in a statement.

Sears filed for bankruptcy protection last October and now may have to close some 500 stores it is still operating.

Sources told Reuters that the retailer's inventories would be sold in fire sales.

If Sears gets permission to liquidate it's not yet known when the remaining stores would close.

The retailer that began as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet.

Sears Holdings Corp., which also runs Kmart, joins the list of retail brands taken over by hedge funds that collapsed under the weight of debt forced upon them. Not all have made it out of bankruptcy: Toys R Us shuttered all its stores in June, about nine months after filing for bankruptcy protection.

Under Lampert, Sears has bought time by spinning off businesses and putting on the block the brands that had grown synonymous with the company, such as Craftsman. The company's chairman and biggest shareholder, Lampert loaned out his own money and put together deals to keep the company afloat and to turn whatever profit he could for ESL hedge fund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report