Second presidential Biden, Trump debate will be virtual

Amid concerns of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the second presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 will be virtual.

WASHINGTON — The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami. The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

The moderator for the event is Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor for C-SPAN Networks Steve Scully.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.