Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is forming an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020.

The New York Democrat made it official during a taping Tuesday afternoon of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

"I'm filing an exploratory committee for president of the United States, tonight!" Sen. Gillibrand declared.

In a preview tweeted out by the late night show, Gillibrand explained she's running for president because she's going to fight for other peoples' kids as hard as she fights for her own, believes healthcare should be a right and America should have better public schools.

The senator also said none of that can be done unless a person is willing to take on institutional racism, corruption and greed in Washington, and special interests that "write legislation in the dead of night."

"I know that I have the compassion, the courage, and the fearless determination to get that done," Gillibrand explained.

It's expected to become a crowded race for the Democrats nominee in 2020.

Gillibrand's announcement comes just three days after Julian Castro, the former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, made his presidential bid official. Senator Elizabeth Warren previously announced she had formed an exploratory committee and Rep. John Delaney entered the race in early December 2018.