One of the students featured in Vestal Middle School's yearbook is a little furrier than the rest.

Oscer is a 3-year-old service dog for Vestal eighth-grader Hudson Golebiewski, 14, who is autistic.

Like the other students' class pictures, Oscer's is set against a traditional gray speckled backdrop.

And also like the other eighth-graders, Oscer's baby — or puppy — picture was featured in the yearbook.

The golden retriever is the school’s first working service dog. Assistant principal Ashley McKenna initiated the idea of including Oscer's pictures in the yearbook.

"They think he is a great boy," Hudson said in an email.

Hudson's mother, Bethany Golebiewski, received the yearbook Monday.

"I'm so happy that Oscer has been a part of my son's journey," she said.

A puppy picture of Oscer, a service dog, was featured alongside student baby pictures in the Vestal Middle School yearbook. (Photo: Provided.)

Oscer was provided by the North Star Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2000 to create assistance dog partnerships with children who face challenges around the world.

"I knew our son needed a big dog, making friends was never easy for Hudson and I knew a dog would make a difference," Bethany said.

They began the process in 2013, and waited almost two years to receive Oscer.

In 2015, Oscer began partnering with Hudson when he was in sixth grade.

"He was beyond worth the wait," Bethany said.

Oscer "walks with me in the halls," Hudson said. He also helps Hudson do his work and make friends.

“He listens to me," Hudson said.

Hudson Golebiewski attended Vestal Middle School's eighth grade graduation ceremony Tuesday evening with his service dog, Oscer. (Photo: Provided.)

Oscer and Hudson are best friends. At home, they play fetch and Oscer sleeps by Hudson's side every night.

When Hudson saw Oscer in the yearbook, it "made me feel happy," he said.

Together, the pair crossed the stage during the middle school's eighth-grade promotion ceremony Tuesday evening.

And in September, Oscer will transition with Hudson to the high school.

"Having a service dog is a lot of work, keeping up with skills, commands, exposing to new environments," Bethany said. "Just like next year, this will be big change for both Hudson and Oscer, transitioning to the Vestal High School."

