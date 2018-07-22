"Live every week like it's Shark Week."

"30 Rock" idiot savant Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) gave us those words of wisdom 12 years ago, and it's still good advice. But nothing compares to the real Shark Week, which kicks off its 30th-anniversary edition Sunday on Discovery.

In addition to a Wednesday visit by the "Shark Tank" stars, the cable network has chummed the viewing waters with adventure-TV guide Bear Grylls, MMA queen Ronda Rousey, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, NBA great-turned-commentator Shaquille O'Neal and NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski for this year's programming slate.

How to watch Shark Week programming

Cable and satellite subscribers can watch on Discovery Channel. Viewers can also stream Shark Week via the Discovery GO app on iOS devices, Roku and Amazon Fire, and log in with your credentials from a cable or satellite provider.

All Shark Week episodes will be available to purchase in HD on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango, Xbox and Vudu the day after they air. And fans can also pay once and see all the content with a season pass ($29.99).

Sunday

"Bear vs. Shark" (8 EDT/PDT): Has the survival expert from "Running Wild" finally run out of land-based challenges? In this special, Bear Grylls acts as human bait, diving into a shark feeding frenzy.

"Shaq Does Shark Week" (9 EDT/PDT): Helping Shaquille O'Neal overcome his fear of sharks was apparently too big of a job for his NBA co-host Charles Barkley. Instead, he's training for a dive in the Bahamas with former Marine and "Daily Show" alumnus Rob Riggle.

"Ronda Rousey Uncaged" (10 EDT/PDT): Move aside, Holly Holm: UFC's biggest female star braves survival training with ex-Navy diver and shark-attack survivor Paul de Gelder to step outside a dive cage and face down a mako shark, viewed as the ultimate fighter of the ocean.

Monday

"Monster Tag" (8 EDT/PDT): Olympic ski medalist Lindsey Vonn and NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski meet with scientists using GPS technology to learn how sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups in hopes of reversing their dwindling numbers.

"Cuba's Secret Shark Lair" (10 EDT/PDT): Tourism and cigars aren't the only industries benefiting from improved relations with the Communist island 90 miles southeast of Key West. Researchers were finally allowed visits to look for two legendary sharks: The Queen, a great hammerhead, and El Monstruo, a great white.

Tuesday

"Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" (8 EDT/PDT): When divers finally surface and ditch their wetsuits, they're known to devour the seafood at Caribbean restaurants. So the Food Network star headed to the Bahamas with his son, Hunter, to sample the local fare and see why it appeals to both humans and sharks.

"Laws of Jaws" (9 EDT/PDT): Does the increased number of shark attacks have more to do with their behavior, or ours? Divers Liz Parkinson, Mike Dornellas and Nick LeBeouf and cameraman Andy Casagrande investigate.

Wednesday

"Air Jaws: Back From the Dead" (8 EDT/PDT): Nearly 17 years after filmmakers witnessed great white sharks leaping out of the water to attack seals in 2001, the sharks themselves have been killed or driven off. Where have they gone? The original team, Jeff Kurr and Chris Fallow, tries to find out.

"Shark Week Meets Shark Tank" (9 EDT/PDT): Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary and the other fast-talking tycoons of ABC’s “Shark Tank” trade their business attire for wetsuits to spend time with a shark-conservation nonprofit and try to convince the others to fund theirs.

Thursday

"Sharkwrecked" (9 EDT/PDT): Divers de Gelder and James Glancy head to the Bahamas to recreate a World War II shipwreck that left survivors floating in the ocean for two days, where they were preyed upon by Oceanic White Tip sharks. How will they fare with no food and water?

Friday

"Cash Cab" (7 EDT/PDT): Host Ben Bailey fires shark trivia questions at his passengers (including a trio of midshipmen in town for Fleet Week) as they ride through the streets of Manhattan.

Sunday, July 29

"Naked and Afraid of Sharks" (9 EDT/PDT): That sounds like our worst nightmare but that's what several veterans of the clothing-averse reality show are up against here. They're dropped off, in the wild and left to fend for themselves for two weeks. In shark territory. Good luck with that.

