175 Christmas Trees sounds like a normal-sized tree lot. But what about for one person's house?

Jeannie Harrison of Lexington, N.C., starts decorating her house for Christmas in October. Harrison is known as the Christmas tree lady.

She has 175 trees, 7 of those being Charlie Brown trees, another 7 that rotate, and decorations in every room - EVERY ROOM - of her house including the garage.

here isn't one inch of the house that doesn't come with Christmas cheer. During the Christmas season, Harrison and her husband sacrifice their sacred spaces to spread Christmas cheer.

That includes the kitchen and his man cave.

Harrison has no plans to stop decorating her home. Saying that she'll keep going for as long as she can.

