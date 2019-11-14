Los Angeles County authorities say multiple students have been injured and a suspect is in custody after a school shooting at a high school in Southern California.

Emergency crews converged Thursday morning on Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department initially said there were at least six people injured, but later said there were at least three confirmed victims. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter it had received four patients, including three males and one female. The hospital said three of the patients were in critical condition and the other was in good condition.

The suspect was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff as a male student who went to the school. Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."

NBC correspondent Pete Williams reported the shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a phone interview with NBC LA, Sheriff Villanueva said the victims were students as well.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said in an earlier with NBC LA that a weapon was recovered at the school.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene. President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports from California, according to a White House spokesman.

Aerial footage from NBC LA showed multiple ambulances on the scene in Santa Clarita and three people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared this photo showing the resources from across the state assembled at the scene of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

LA County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff tweeted that anywhere near the high school should lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.