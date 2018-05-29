While you were barbecuing and catching up on sleep over the holiday weekend, Snoop Dogg was busy making history and breaking records – with none other than gin and juice by his side.

Snoop took the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival with fellow West Coast rapper Warren G and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio, with the help of kitchenware brand Williams Sonoma, to break the Guinness World Record for the largest paradise cocktail on Saturday.

Sippin' on this gin and juice drink would probably take a small army to finish, with Guinness confirming the cocktail measured in at more than 132 gallons.

The drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice, according to Guinness. And it just wouldn't be a paradise cocktail without a pink umbrella and a giant straw, which Snoop used to mix up the boozy beverage.

As for Snoop, he celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo of him on stage with the drink and Voltaggio, simply captioning it: "Gin and juice world record."

The cocktail contained 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 3.78 litre jugs of orange juice, topped with a giant drinking straw, pink parasol and a garnish of pineapple and melon on a sword. — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 28, 2018

Gin and Juice catapulted the multi-hyphenate entertainer into fame back in 1994 as the second single off of his debut album Doggystyle. Even though Snoop released a gospel album in March, his latest achievement shows he's sticking to his roots.

