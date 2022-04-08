Some Kinder chocolates sold in US recalled over salmonella concerns

The Kinder chocolate products were recalled because other products that were made at the same facility have been linked to a salmonella outbreak in Europe.

WASHINGTON — As European health officials investigate a growing outbreak of salmonella that appears to be linked to chocolate surprise eggs, some Kinder chocolate products have now also been recalled in the United States.

The U.S. recall is limited to just the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket sold at three retailers, according to Ferrero North America. The recalled Happy Moments product was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club stores and Costco stores in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada. The recalled treats baskets were only sold at 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The company has stressed that no other Kinder or Ferrero products sold in the U.S. are impacted by the voluntary recall.

The company explained that these specific products are being recalled as a precaution due to reported salmonella cases linked to products sold in Europe that were manufactured in the same facility in Belgium.

On Wednesday, European health officials said they are investigating a “rapidly evolving” outbreak of salmonella in 134 children that appears to be linked to chocolate Easter eggs that normally contain a surprise toy inside. Salmonella typically causes symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

As of Friday, there have been no confirmed salmonella cases in the U.S., Ferrero said.

Over in Europe, specific batches of Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Denmark, Finland, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the U.K, Sweden and Norway.

“The presence of salmonella in chocolate is particularly critical, as the high fat content of the chocolate will be a protective factor for salmonella bacteria when passing through the stomach acid,” the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said in a statement. It “is especially critical when it comes to chocolate products marketed directly to children.”

Those in the U.S. who have bought the recalled products should contact the Ferrero customer service line at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for a replacement.