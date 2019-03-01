WALSENBURG, Colo. — A Colorado man stated his son "earned his man card" following the shooting death of a woman in Walsenburg just days before Christmas, according to an arrest affidavit from the Heurfano County sheriff's office.

Heith Gleason, 35, and his 13-year-old son were taken into custody in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 20 after officers received a tip from the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office that the pair would be there.

An arrest affidavit for Gleason, says deputies responded to 801 Silver Mountain Drive on a report that a woman had been shot and her car was set on fire earlier that morning.

When deputies arrived at the address, they discovered the body of Amy Garcia in the driver's seat of a burned vehicle and found numerous bullet holes in the driver’s side door and multiple shell casings nearby, the affidavit says.

According to that affidavit, a witness told deputies they left the home on Silver Mountain Drive to get alcohol at Garcia's home but only Garcia and Gleason went inside. When they came back out "their attitudes had changed," the witness said.

According to the affidavit, everyone went back to the home on Silver Mountain Drive, with Garcia following in her own car. After arriving and entering the home the witness told deputies Gleason picked up a gun, stated "I'll kill her" and went outside. The witness heard a gunshot and Gleason came back inside and stated, "he did not kill her," the affidavit says.

Gleason and another person whose name is redacted went back outside with a .22 caliber firearm with a scope and the witness heard more gunshots, the affidavit says.

Gleason then stated his son "had earned his man card," according to the affidavit. He and his son were arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant for first-degree murder.

Gleason was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center with no bond, while his son was booked into a juvenile detention center.

