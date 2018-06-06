House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the baseball field nearly a year since a gunman seriously wounded him during a congressional baseball practice.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake shared a photo of the Louisiana congressman mid-throw sporting a baseball glove and a bright yellow Louisiana State University jersey.

"@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good," he wrote.

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Scalise retweeted the photo, adding "Feels good to be back with the team!"

Feels good to be back with the team! https://t.co/TyWFsqg4Qx — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 6, 2018

On June 14, a gunman shot four people, including Scalise, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Scalise was transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries. He returned to work on Sept. 28, 2017.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA