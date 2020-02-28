GENEVA, Switzerland — Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.

The 28-year-old Sun cannot defend his 200-meter freestyle title in Tokyo and has been banned until February 2028.

The World Anti-Doping Agency went to CAS after a FINA tribunal only warned Sun.

FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang waves following the men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)

AP