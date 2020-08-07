x
Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in birth control opt-out case

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act.

The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

“We hold today that the Departments had the statutory authority to craft that exemption, as well as the contemporaneously issued moral exemption. We further hold that the rules promulgating these exemptions are free from procedural defects,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

As a result of the Obama-era health law most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans.

